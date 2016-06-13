Kid Cudi Says He'll Make Hip-Hop Speak Out For Gay Rights

Kid Cudi pledged to try to change hip-hop’s homophobic attitudes in the wake of the massacre at Pulse in Orlando. The rapper tweeted his support and pledged his commitment to effecting lasting change in the conversation.
Cudi lamented his inability to do much more than tweet, but also provided links and encouragement to donate blood in the wake of the attack.
Cudi lamented his inability to do much more than tweet, but also provided links and encouragement to donate blood in the wake of the attack.
My heart and prayers go out to the LGBT community and everyone affected by this tragedy. Really upset today.— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 12, 2016
I wish there was more I could do than tweet, build awareness and donate money. Thats not enough. Not for me.— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 12, 2016
The Hip Hop community is the least outspoken about gay rights and Ima go out my way to change that.— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 12, 2016
He told homophobes that they need not follow him.
IF YOU ARE AN INSECURE HOMOPHOBE AND HAVE A ISSUE WITH GAYS AND EQUALITY, UNFOLLOW ME NOW. THANK YOU— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 12, 2016
Ty Dolla $ign echoed Cudi’s sentiments.
Kid Cudi was originally signed to G.O.O.D. Music, Kanye’s label. Kanye famously took a stand against homophobia in hip-hop all the way back in 2005. Though the pair split in 2013, they didn’t do so under any acrimony, so it’s not exactly shocking to hear Cudi echo his former label boss’ sentiment.
He’s pledged to do more than just tweet. Hopefully that includes making a lasting change to gun laws, although it's unclear how much water Kid Cudi draws in Washington.
Advertisement