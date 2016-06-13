Story from Entertainment News

Kid Cudi Says He'll Make Hip-Hop Speak Out For Gay Rights

Michael Hafford
Kid Cudi pledged to try to change hip-hop’s homophobic attitudes in the wake of the massacre at Pulse in Orlando. The rapper tweeted his support and pledged his commitment to effecting lasting change in the conversation.

Cudi lamented his inability to do much more than tweet, but also provided links and encouragement to donate blood in the wake of the attack.


He told homophobes that they need not follow him.


Ty Dolla $ign echoed Cudi’s sentiments.


Kid Cudi was originally signed to G.O.O.D. Music, Kanye’s label. Kanye famously took a stand against homophobia in hip-hop all the way back in 2005. Though the pair split in 2013, they didn’t do so under any acrimony, so it’s not exactly shocking to hear Cudi echo his former label boss’ sentiment.

He’s pledged to do more than just tweet. Hopefully that includes making a lasting change to gun laws, although it's unclear how much water Kid Cudi draws in Washington.

