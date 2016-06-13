"I could be getting my strut on up and down this stage, but it's too early for that. I don't want to hurt you guys."
Those are the words of Bozoma Saint John, spoken during her Apple Music demo during Apple’s 2016 Worldwide Developers Conference keynote today. The sass-filled presentation that followed, unsurprisingly, blew people's minds. Saint John's flair and all-around badass-boss-lady vibe had everyone begging for more.
I am in love with Bozoma Saint John, please have her do every WWDC Keynote— Linda Dong (@lindadong) June 13, 2016
Bozoma Saint John has amazing taste in music. I want to be her friend #WWDC2016— Lexy Savvides (@lexysavvides) June 13, 2016
So who exactly is Bozoma Saint John? Maybe the better question is: Where has this lady boss been all our lives? For starters, Saint John is the head of global consumer marketing for Apple Music and iTunes, but according to her Twitter bio, she is way more than that. She's a "self proclaimed badass and badmamajama. Generally bad. And good at it. Head diva of global consumer marketing @applemusic & @itunes.” Head diva is a much better title than head of global consumer marketing, don't you think?
Before becoming Apple Music’s consumer marketing chief in 2014, Bozoma served as head of Pepsi-Cola North America’s Music and Entertainment Marketing Group. While there, she played a big role in landing multi-million-dollar endorsement deals with Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, and Eminem. And as if that weren't impressive enough, she also helped secure Beyoncé as Super Bowl XLVII’s half-time performer. Take a minute and imagine Bozoma and Beyoncé kickin' it together. Can you say dream duo? Oh, and Saint John has also been named one of Billboard Magazine’s Top Women in Music, Fast Company’s 100 Most Creative People, and AdWeek’s most exciting personalities in advertising.
She's a mighty impressive woman, and it's easy to see how her experiences have informed her success in business. Saint John was born in Ghana and moved to Colorado Springs when she was 14. According to a 2015 interview, growing up in a community where she looked completely different from pretty much everyone else inspired a personal mantra that would play an important role in her career: “Be bold and fearless; never compromise who you are just to please another.”
Saint John also harbors a love of storytelling, inspired by her time as an English major at Wesleyan University. The business diva says she has been able to integrate that passion into her role at apple music. Today, we saw a little of that boldness, fearlessness, and imagination at Apple's Keynote. It looks like Bozoma Saint John just became everyone's newest tech hero, and we can totally see why.
