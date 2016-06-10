Kesha Announces Mini Las Vegas Residency

Dr. Luke can't keep Kesha down.
The embattled singer will perform her hits in a new mini residency in Las Vegas. Intrigue Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas will host her for three nights: June 23, June 25, and July 23.
"We are excited to announce that #Kesha (@iiswhoiis) will be performing her hits at #IntrigueVegas on June 23, June 25, and July 23," the club announced on Instagram. "Tickets on sale now at WynnSocial.com."
Kesha has yet to publicly comment on the new gig. It's also unclear what songs she'll be performing. Will it be hits like "Tik Tok," new material like her "True Colors" and "It Ain't Me, Baby" covers, or a mix of both? And can we please get a duet with fellow Vegas queen Britney Spears? That opportunity is too good to pass up.
