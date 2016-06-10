Benicio Del Toro has joined a select group of voices speaking out in defense of Johnny Depp.
Del Toro said that his Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas co-star is “a nice guy, very caring, very smart” and that he was loath to jump to conclusions about Amber Heard’s allegations of domestic abuse.
While he admitted to not knowing the specifics of the case, which includes allegations of a pattern of domestic abuse culminating in a serious alleged incident, he was frank with his doubts about Heard’s motives.
“What I know, there’s a lot of trouble from the girl that sounds a little manipulative,” Del Toro told the New York Daily News’ Confidenti@l on Tuesday. “It sounds a little bit like there’s something really twisted about that girl… but I don’t know the specifics.”
Del Toro also said that the timing of their divorce troubled him.
“It seems the fact that his mom passed away and she filed for divorce two days later and then she wants money and she's saying she got hit, it’s almost like, wait, I saw them not too long ago. Maybe it was January, a dinner for the Oscars or something like that,” Del Toro told Confidenti@l. “He was there with her and they were fine.”
Del Toro’s voice is the latest in a series of defenders of Depp. Others have included Doug Stanhope, Johnny’s daughter Lily-Rose, and ex-partner Vanessa Paradis.
