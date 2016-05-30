Update: Lily-Rose Depp has posted another Instagram in support of her father, Johnny, by screen grabbing a section of People's coverage of his on-going divorce battle with wife Amber Heard. On Sunday evening, she shared the following Instagram, with no caption.
Many people have raised questions about this aspect of Heard's allegations of abuse on social media.
This story was originally published on May 29.
Things are currently messy in the Depp-Heard household, as Johnny Depp is in the middle of a divorce with actress and model Amber Heard. In spite of allegations of domestic abuse, Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, has posted an Instagram in support of his character. She proclaimed that her father "is the sweetest most loving person” in the caption. Lily-Rose goes on to say that her father has been “nothing but wonderful” to both herself and her little brother. This is her first public statement on the matter.
The photo itself is a throwback pic to Lily-Rose as a toddler with her father.
Heard has gone on the record to report Depp’s alleged physical and verbal abuse. Currently, she has a restraining order against Depp at least until the couple's next hearing on June 17. Reactions regarding the split on social media are all over the place, which is to be expected considering the sensitive subject at hand.
