Things are currently messy in the Depp-Heard household, as Johnny Depp is in the middle of a divorce with actress and model Amber Heard. In spite of allegations of domestic abuse, Depp’s daughter, Lily Rose Depp, has posted an Instagram in support of his character. She proclaimed that her father "is the sweetest most loving person” in the caption. Lily Rose goes on to say that her father has been “nothing but wonderful” to both herself and her little brother. This is her first public statement on the matter.
The photo itself is a throwback pic to Lily Rose as a toddler with her father.
Heard has gone on the record to report Depp’s alleged physical and verbal abuse. Currently, she has a restraining order against Depp at least until the couple's next hearing on June 17. Reactions regarding the split on social media are all over the place, which is to be expected considering the sensitive subject at hand.
Advertisement