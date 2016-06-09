Is Lindsay Lohan an unofficial member of the Kardashian family?
"My #twin has arrived," the newly-minted Londoner wrote on her Instagram Wednesday, posting a selfie with Kourtney at her side. Apparently, the eldest Kardashian sister and Lohan are still tight, five years after the Parent Trap star was a guest at Kim Kardashian's 2011 nuptials to Kris Humphries.
They're close enough to borrow from one another's closets, anyway. Kourtney, who jetted across the pond to hang out with her red-haired buddy, appeared on Instagram in the same dress that Lohan wore out later that night.
The thing about growing up with sisters is that nothing you own is ever really your own. We're sure both Kourtney and Lindsay Lohan understand that fact deeply. The two spent the night out on the town together. Lohan's boyfriend, Egor Tarabasov, also came along. for the ride.
