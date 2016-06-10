Your Friends' Lives Aren't As Great As They Look

When you find yourself in such a situation, it's helpful when the Truth Fairy (a.k.a. comedian Tessa Hersh) shows up. She can remind you that we all walk around with various IRL versions of Instagram filters, highlighting the good stuff in our lives and downplaying the not-so-good. The friend who's hitting all those milestones that seem so important from a distance might be envying your single, always-get-to-pick-what-you-watch-on-Netflix life. Take comfort in the fact that everyone has issues — some are just hiding it better than others.