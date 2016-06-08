Justin Bieber's not a huge fan of keeping his shirt on. If his Instagram and his concert getups haven't convinced you of that, the video for "Company" definitely will.
It starts off with him bare-chested, next to a marble statue, and the implication is clear: We're supposed to think he's a work of art. Then, he overlooks a beach, also in an outfit that includes no shirt. He also poses for a photoshoot...sans shirt. You get the idea.
The video incorporates scenes from Biebers "Purpose" tour, as well as some of him in the studio. It also shows him pretty much everywhere from a field full of animals to a lake surrounded by mountains. There's some beautiful scenery in there, but we have a feeling fans will be more interested in the view of Biebs himself.
