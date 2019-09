Justin Bieber's not a huge fan of keeping his shirt on. If his Instagram and his concert getups haven't convinced you of that, the video for "Company" definitely will.It starts off with him bare-chested, next to a marble statue, and the implication is clear: We're supposed to think he's a work of art. Then, he overlooks a beach, also in an outfit that includes no shirt. He also poses for a photoshoot...sans shirt. You get the idea.The video incorporates scenes from Biebers "Purpose" tour, as well as some of him in the studio. It also shows him pretty much everywhere from a field full of animals to a lake surrounded by mountains. There's some beautiful scenery in there, but we have a feeling fans will be more interested in the view of Biebs himself.