Justin Bieber Impersonated Miley Cyrus On Snapchat

In today's surprising news: Justin Bieber isn't the best at celebrity impersonations.
The 22-year-old recently attempted to impersonate fellow former teen pop star Miley Cyrus, 23, in his friend and singer Khalil's Snapchat story.
In the video, Bieber puts on a confusing, semi-Southern accent, and holds the camera out to include Khalil in the frame.
"You're tuning into The Miley and Mandy Show. I'm Miley," he says into the camera, smirking and twisting his mouth sideways, apparently part of the Cyrus impersonation.
Khalil responds, "How ya doing? I'm Mandy."
The two are referencing the short-lived, but fondly remembered candid YouTube series The Miley and Mandy Show, which featured Cyrus and her then-best friend Mandy Jiroux. Why? No idea. What we do know is that Bieber probably watched an episode or two.
We're looking forward to seeing Cyrus' impersonation of Bieber next.
