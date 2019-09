Moms: They fret. That's just what they do. And so Jonathan Quiñonez was perfectly aware that his own mother would be pretty worried about him while he traveled around the world. But he also knew that he wouldn't always be able to send her texts and messages during his adventures — so he came up with a gangbusters social media solution.Quiñonez, reportedly a former model from Brussels who quit his job to indulge his wanderlust, has garnered 115K followers on his Instagram account, momimfine . "Whatever your age is," reads the bio, "if you have a latin mom and a passion for adventure, you will have to find a way to tell her that you are fine. This is my way."As of the time this story was published, Quiñonez has shared 26 shots from his travels. In each in every one, he's signaling to his mom that he is just fine.