Moms: They fret. That's just what they do. And so Jonathan Quiñonez was perfectly aware that his own mother would be pretty worried about him while he traveled around the world. But he also knew that he wouldn't always be able to send her texts and messages during his adventures — so he came up with a gangbusters social media solution.
Quiñonez, reportedly a former model from Brussels who quit his job to indulge his wanderlust, has garnered 115K followers on his Instagram account, momimfine. "Whatever your age is," reads the bio, "if you have a latin mom and a passion for adventure, you will have to find a way to tell her that you are fine. This is my way."
As of the time this story was published, Quiñonez has shared 26 shots from his travels. In each in every one, he's signaling to his mom that he is just fine.
According to an interview with TheLADbible, Quiñonez, 27, says he plans to continue his travels through the summer, and hopefully beyond that if he's able to secure a sponsor. We're sure his Instagram following will come in handy in that department. Smart, easy on the eyes, and sweet to his mother? This guy sounds like a real catch. But, as he told Cosmo, his heart belongs to just one person — whose Instagram account happens to be the only one Quiñonez follows.
"Her name is Daniela," he told the mag. "I [have liked her for] years. She doesn't know I'm doing this. I just hope that one day she will find out and that she will like it." This is the kind of adorable scheme we can totally get behind.
