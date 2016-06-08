Lindsay Lohan Had A Major Throwback Moment

Like many twenty-somethings, Lindsay Lohan likes sharing throwback photos on Instagram that capture her childhood. Of course, unlike most millennials, Lohan's girlhood involves acting in major motion pictures.
Recently, she got nostalgic standing in front of the house that her character, Annie, lived in for The Parent Trap (1998).
"A trip down memory lane#sundayfunday #theparenttrapmovie"Annie's house" but it was number 7 in the movie," she captioned the photo, referring to the address in the film. It's good to know she cares about getting the facts straight when it comes to movie trivia.
Recently, she got nostalgic standing in front of the house that her character, Annie, lived in for The Parent Trap (1998).
"A trip down memory lane#sundayfunday #theparenttrapmovie"Annie's house" but it was number 7 in the movie," she captioned the photo, referring to the address in the film. It's good to know she cares about getting the facts straight when it comes to movie trivia.
This isn't the first time Lohan has gotten wistful about one of her iconic movies on Instagram. In March, she posted a dubsmash video featuring one of her Mean Girls lines. Hopefully, Lohan will continue her throwback series with some of her other films. Next up, Life-Size?
Advertisement