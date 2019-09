Meryl Streep Dresses In Donald Trump Drag, Sings Duet

Meryl Streep donned what can only be called “orangeface” to complete her impeccable costuming when she appeared last night as the presumptive Republican nominee at the annual Shakespeare in the Park Public Theater Gala in New York City’s Central Park.The legendary actress also wore an overlong red tie and a shirt stuffed to capacity to complete her portrayal. Twitter’s reaction was unanimous and positive.And, of course, her impression of Trump was spot-on.Streep appeared onstage opposite Mamma Mia costar Christine Baranski, in costume as presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton . The duo performed a duet from the musical Kiss Me Kate. The roles they took are male gangsters delivering advice on how to woo women. Though they could easily be applied to the present political moment.