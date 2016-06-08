Meryl Streep Dresses In Donald Trump Drag, Sings Duet

Meryl Streep donned what can only be called “orangeface” to complete her impeccable costuming when she appeared last night as the presumptive Republican nominee at the annual Shakespeare in the Park Public Theater Gala in New York City’s Central Park.
The legendary actress also wore an overlong red tie and a shirt stuffed to capacity to complete her portrayal. Twitter’s reaction was unanimous and positive.
And, of course, her impression of Trump was spot-on.
Streep appeared onstage opposite Mamma Mia costar Christine Baranski, in costume as presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The duo performed a duet from the musical Kiss Me Kate. The roles they took are male gangsters delivering advice on how to woo women. Though they could easily be applied to the present political moment.
Meryl Streep dressed as Donald Trump last night and it's the greatest thing I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/hn5fvVc6pb— (((Will))) (@WillMcHoebag) June 7, 2016
“You’ll let me know why it is all the women say no,” Streep sang.
“Brush up your Shakespeare and the women you will wow,” Baranski sang. “Just declaim a few lines from Othello, and they’ll think you’re a hell of a fella.”
Watch brief selections below.
More of Meryl and Christine Baranski doing Trump and HRC pic.twitter.com/t7jgNsf74d— Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) June 7, 2016
Meryl Streep just added Donald Trump to her resume at the Public Theater Gala pic.twitter.com/5ftmcKbRjN— Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) June 7, 2016
