Rebel Wilson's $2.9 Million Mansion Has A Harry Potter Wine Closet

After starring in some of our all-time favorite comedies, and more recently, wowing us with her performance as Ursula in a live version of The Little Mermaid, Rebel Wilson has put some of her hard-earned Hollywood money toward a remarkable new home. And according to Trulia, she managed to score it for a whopping $250,000 below the asking price. So, the woman isn't just funny as hell. She also knows how to negotiate like nobody's business.
The five-bedroom, five-bathroom traditional-style abode was newly built in West Hollywood last year. Wilson has lived in the area since 2012, when she moved into a home with her Bridesmaids co-star Matt Lucas. (Yes, the hilarious dude who played her bizarre onscreen brother.) Now, she's finally got a place all to herself, and we picture a lot of this in her future. Click through to take a look inside.
The five-bedroom, five-bathroom traditional-style abode was newly built in West Hollywood last year. Wilson has lived in the area since 2012, when she moved into a home with her Bridesmaids co-star Matt Lucas. (Yes, the hilarious dude who played her bizarre onscreen brother.) Now, she's finally got a place all to herself, and we picture a lot of this in her future. Click through to take a look inside.