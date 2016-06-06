Rebel Wilson, you can definitely be part of our world after this performance, even if you are the one playing the villain.



This past weekend at Hollywood Bowl, Wilson joined an all-star cast of The Little Mermaid Live to perform what just might be our favorite role of hers yet — the wonderfully wicked Ursula. It seems like the Pitch Perfect alum was made to play this role. The attitude, the hair, and the voice were all spot on.



In addition to Wilson, the cast also featured singer Sara Bareilles as Ariel, Tituss Burgess as Sebastian, and John Stamos as Chef. Jodi Benson, who voiced the original Ariel, also performed as the lead mermaid herself on June 6.



Even off stage, Wilson really got into character, acting as a menace to the other mermaids.

