Update: Amber Heard’s Ex Addresses Domestic Abuse Allegations

Update: Amber Heard's ex-girlfriend Tasya van Ree clarified details of the alleged domestic violence incident that occurred in 2009.
"In 2009, Amber was wrongfully accused for an incident that was misinterpreted and over-sensationalized by two individuals in a powerful position," Van Ree wrote in a statement obtained by E! News.
Van Ree's statement showed support for Heard, suggesting the actress' misdemeanor domestic violence charge was a result of misogyny and homophobia, not Heard's behavior.
"It's disheartening that Amber's integrity and story are being questioned yet again," Van Ree wrote. "Amber is a brilliant, honest, and beautiful woman and I have the utmost respect for her. We shared five wonderful years together and remain close to this day."
This article was originally published June 7 at 11:15 a.m.
Another day, another bit of dirt uncovered in the divorce battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. The latest intel comes from TMZ, which found documents and law enforcement sources showing that Heard herself was once accused of domestic violence.
In 2009, the actress and girlfriend Tasya van Ree, a photographer, allegedly got into a fight at Seattle-Tacoma Airport. According to TMZ, Heard was arrested when she grabbed and hit van Ree's arm. She was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and went to court the next day.
TMZ has an audio recording of that hearing, in which the prosecutor says the state of Washington will not file charges against Amber van Ree, the name Heard was using at the time. The judge warns Heard that the state might still file charges against her within the two-year statute of limitations, so she needed to notify the court if her address changed.
Heard and van Ree stayed together for another three years after that, finally splitting in 2012. Of course, that is not evidence for or against the fact that they were in an abusive relationship. Nor is this incident proof that Heard is or is not telling the truth about Depp assaulting her. It's merely another fact now being judged by the court of public opinion.
