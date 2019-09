Update: Amber Heard’s Ex Addresses Domestic Abuse Allegations

Another day, another bit of dirt uncovered in the divorce battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp . The latest intel comes from TMZ , which found documents and law enforcement sources showing that Heard herself was once accused of domestic violence.In 2009, the actress and girlfriend Tasya van Ree, a photographer, allegedly got into a fight at Seattle-Tacoma Airport. According to TMZ, Heard was arrested when she grabbed and hit van Ree's arm. She was booked for misdemeanour domestic violence and went to court the next day.TMZ has an audio recording of that hearing, in which the prosecutor says the state of Washington will not file charges against Amber van Ree, the name Heard was using at the time. The judge warns Heard that the state might still file charges against her within the two-year statute of limitations, so she needed to notify the court if her address changed.Heard and van Ree stayed together for another three years after that, finally splitting in 2012. Of course, that is not evidence for or against the fact that they were in an abusive relationship. Nor is this incident proof that Heard is or is not telling the truth about Depp assaulting her. It's merely another fact now being judged by the court of public opinion.