Gigi Hadid may be a supermodel, but she's also a family woman.
She and her siblings Anwar and Bella Hadid are tight-knit, and she recently told Elle that cooking for her family is one of her favorite pastimes.
When asked how she defines happiness, she said it's "the things that ground you. For me it's art and cooking, for example, and when I can be with my friends and the people I love and do simple things. That's when I'm the happiest."
Her favorite meal to cook is a simple comfort food: tomato soup with grilled cheese sandwich dippers. "My grandma loves that," she said. "My grandma is the best cook ever so for her to love that makes me think it's probably the best thing I make."
Her grandma's not the only one who's impressed with her cooking skills. Hadid was a guest star on the reality show MasterChef — and won with her signature "Gigi Burger." If she ever decides to take a break from modeling, it looks like she's got another great career option.
