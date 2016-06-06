Selena Gomez Shows A Sexier Side In New Black-&-White Video

Selena Gomez is ready to slay summer '16. On both the official Revival Tour Instagram account and her own, Gomez has been teasing the release of her latest music video, and it's finally out! Are you ready to "Kill Em With Kindness"?
The video doesn't pile on glitz or glam, like Ariana Grande's "Dangerous Woman" and Rihanna's "Kiss It Better." Instead, Gomez keeps things simple.
She lets her voice shine on its own as she sits facing the camera in a silk nightgown. It's a sexier side of Gomez, and a departure from her crazy-girl-gone-wild demeanor on "Same Old Love." Halfway through the video, a crew of dancers makes an appearance to spice things up, and Gomez finally stands up from her stool to strut around.
The song's all about being the bigger person and killing your haters with kindness. And Gomez is definitely killin' it.
