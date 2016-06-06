The New Miss U.S.A. Had The Best Interview Answer, Ever

It's Monday. (Insert endless stream of Sunday-night-blues memes here.) Well, here's something delightfully non-superficial to help perk you up: the words of recently crowned Miss U.S.A. winner Deshauna Barber, of Washington, D.C.
Last night, Barber beat out the competition to take home the pageant's coveted title. And while her beauty and talent wowed us, her thoughtful statements about beauty truly struck a chord. Along with finalists Miss Hawaii and Miss Georgia, Barber was asked to define what "confidently beautiful" means to her. She said: "To me, confidently beautiful means understanding that it's not always about your appearance. It's not always about who you're around and how they feel you look, where they feel you come from, or your economic background."
Barber reflected on her time serving in the U.S. Army, and discussed how that influenced her perspective. "Serving in the military has taught me that being confidently beautiful is about being able to earn respect from people regardless of what you look like. As a woman in the military, people associate beauty with weakness and they learn very quickly that I'm extremely strong. And although I'm small, I'm powerful — and 'confidently beautiful' is being myself and being very happy with who I've become," she said.
Her kickass outlook is giving us major Monday motivation. Cheers to Barber's brand of beauty confidence — it's something we should all embrace.
Last night, Barber beat out the competition to take home the pageant's coveted title. And while her beauty and talent wowed us, her thoughtful statements about beauty truly struck a chord. Along with finalists Miss Hawaii and Miss Georgia, Barber was asked to define what "confidently beautiful" means to her. She said: "To me, confidently beautiful means understanding that it's not always about your appearance. It's not always about who you're around and how they feel you look, where they feel you come from, or your economic background."
Barber reflected on her time serving in the U.S. Army, and discussed how that influenced her perspective. "Serving in the military has taught me that being confidently beautiful is about being able to earn respect from people regardless of what you look like. As a woman in the military, people associate beauty with weakness and they learn very quickly that I'm extremely strong. And although I'm small, I'm powerful — and 'confidently beautiful' is being myself and being very happy with who I've become," she said.
Her kickass outlook is giving us major Monday motivation. Cheers to Barber's brand of beauty confidence — it's something we should all embrace.
Confident and beautiful!— DCHomos (@DCHomos) June 6, 2016
Another perfect answer from Miss District of Columbia. 👸🏾🇺🇸
I almost cried 😭 #MissUSA #DChttps://t.co/IQM4qepCiB
Advertisement