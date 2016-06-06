This Is What Happens When Kanye West Announces A Surprise Show

Easy, Yeezy.
Thanks to the cancellation of the Governors Ball over bad weather, yesterday was pretty much a rotten day for music fans. Kanye West tried to offer a ray of hope, but that too ended up causing not just disappointment — it drew crazy crowds.
Thanks to the cancellation of the Governors Ball over bad weather, yesterday was pretty much a rotten day for music fans. Kanye West tried to offer a ray of hope, but that too ended up causing not just disappointment — it drew crazy crowds.
The rapper offered to treat fans to a surprise 2 a.m. set at NYC's Webster Hall, a move that sent thousands of hopeful show-goers to flood the music venue and its surrounding area. West later tweeted that the show was sold out, but that didn't stop the crowds from coming.
Photos show just how manic the scene got.
Photos show just how manic the scene got.
Advertisement
When you live across from Webster Hall and Kanye causes a riot 💀 pic.twitter.com/TIG1b7z2kC— Andrew Goldstein (@AngeGold) June 6, 2016
Kanye's 2am concert got my street like: pic.twitter.com/S4Z307Yrba— Andrew Goldstein (@AngeGold) June 6, 2016
Best seats in the house.#Kanye #SummerJam #GovBallNYC #FromMyWindow pic.twitter.com/wbcCo7uvpj— Andrew Goldstein (@AngeGold) June 6, 2016
Alas, it was all for nothing. Despite West's threat to call in Mayor Bill de Blasio, Webster Hall was forced to cancel the gig. Is there an award for Best Concert That Never Was?
Advertisement