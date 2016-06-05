Story from Music

Adele Singing The Spice Girls Is Everything We Hoped & More

Erin Donnelly
Is it too late to initiate Adele into the Spice Girls? She's a die-hard fan. She knows all the lyrics. You'd never, ever turn off her mic. What do you say?

The British singer paid tribute to her favorite girl group during her concert in the Netherlands on Friday. As you can see from the video, below, she interrupted her show to give the ladies a shoutout. Then, she belted out part of "Spice Up Your Life" and everyone died.

Everyone includes actual Spices Emma Bunton (Baby), Geri Horner (Ginger), and Mel C. (Sporty), who all retweeted the video. We can't think of a cooler cheering section.
Advertisement

More from Music