Update: Two more former Spice Girls have offered their opinions on Adele's cover of the girl group's hit, "Wannabe." Emma Bunton, a.k.a. Baby Spice, tweeted the video and added a heart emoji. Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) also expressed her love for the fellow Brit.
This story was originally published on January 15 at 2:30 p.m.
First, we found out Nicki Minaj was a fan of Adele's car karaoke. She called Adele's try at her epic verse on Kanye West's "Monster" "iconic." Now, another artist has reacted to Adele's singing on "Carpool Karaoke" with James Corden. The Brit belted out "Wannabe" like she was the sixth Spice Girl. Today, Posh Spice — née Victoria Beckham — took to Twitter to express her strong feelings about the "Hello" singer's take on the Spice Girls classic. "HUGE Adele fan!! This is GENIUS!!! Thank u @adele and @jkcorden" she wrote. Beckham also added the hashtag "#ilovemyspicegirls." Aw.
What's more, Beckham was probably feeling flattered hearing Adele talk about how much the Spice Girls inspired her as a young woman. "It was girl power, and it was these five ordinary girls who did so well and got out. I was like, I want to get out," she said. "It was a really important period of my life." Us, too, Adele. Us, too.
Here's the video in full:
