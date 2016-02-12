Adele Loves The Spice Girls As Much As You Do

It looks like behind all that talent and extensive collection of Grammys, Adele is just a '90s girl. And something almost all '90s girls have in common is a nostalgic affection for The Spice Girls.
Adele shared her feeling on the British girl group in a recent interview with Vogue. She explained, "The Spice Girls had a huge impact on my life." But as anyone who ever sat in a rec room watching Spice World or preparing for an all important group costume occasion dedicated to the Girls, everyone has their favorite.
Adele singled out Ginger Spice, aka Geri Halliwell, saying, "I really connected to Geri." She still remembers recieving the ultimate Spice Girls fangirl dream—tickets to one of their concerts at the peak of their fame when she was just seven years old.
"And seeing them coming from a humble background — there was hope in it," she told Vogue, "It was really a massive part of my life when the whole Girl Power thing happened.”
