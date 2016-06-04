Paul Walker's Daughter Announces Scholarship Winner On Instagram

Excited to honor my dad's legacy at our @PaulWalkerFdn Ocean Leadership Award Presentation @MontereyBayAquarium this Saturday. We'll be presenting a scholarship to Meg Kikkeri and acknowledging @AdrianGrenier's work with his @LonelyWhale Foundation! #dogood

