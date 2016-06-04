Paul Walker's Daughter Announces Scholarship Winner On Instagram

As fans, we lost The Fast and the Furious' Paul Walker too soon. But the tears we cried during Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again" in Furious 7 can't compare to what that loss meant to his young daughter, Meadow.
That makes her latest Instagram post all the more poignant and special. Meadow shared a picture of herself on the beach to announce the winner of the Paul Walker Foundation's Ocean Leadership Award scholarship. The recipient, Meg Kikkeri, has worked as a volunteer at The Monterey Bay Aquarium in the Teen Conservation Leaders program.
The Paul Walker Foundation is also honoring actor Adrian Grenier. He started the Lonely Whale Foundation, dedicated to ocean health. Grenier is a committed advocate when it comes to ocean conservation. He spoke about it yesterday with Refinery29 at The Monterey Bay Aquarium.
Meadow Walker spends most of her time far from the spotlight of Hollywood. She rarely posts on Instagram, choosing mostly to use the platform to remember her father and promote the foundation's good work.
"My dad was in awe of the ocean and wanted to see it protected," Meadow writes on the foundation's website.
