Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are all over social media. It isn't just all fast cars, baby bumps, and emoji, either.
Chyna got into the how-to business on her Instagram. The soon-to-be Mrs. Robert Kardashian posted a video with instructions on how to do a weird trick with your tongue.
"First, you stick out your tongue. Then, fold it two ways."
Okay, that sounds simple. It also looks weird.
A lot of people believe that tongue rolling (or folding, or whatever-ing) is a genetic trait that only some people carry. Not true, according to PBS.
Whether you can do it or not, Blac Chyna is here to help you try.
