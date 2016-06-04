Blac Chyna Teaches A Weird How-To On Instagram

Leigh Raper
Photo: KCR/REX/Shutterstock.
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are all over social media. It isn't just all fast cars, baby bumps, and emoji, either.

Chyna got into the how-to business on her Instagram. The soon-to-be Mrs. Robert Kardashian posted a video with instructions on how to do a weird trick with your tongue.

"First, you stick out your tongue. Then, fold it two ways."

Okay, that sounds simple. It also looks weird.

A lot of people believe that tongue rolling (or folding, or whatever-ing) is a genetic trait that only some people carry. Not true, according to PBS.

Whether you can do it or not, Blac Chyna is here to help you try.

Can u do this ?🤔👅😂 Snap me : BlacChynaLA

A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

