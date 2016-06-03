Update: 20th Century Fox has apologized for the billboard and its depiction of violence against women in a statement. The image is a still captured from a scene towards the end of X-Men: Apocalypse, in which Jennifer Lawrence's Mystique is strangled by Oscar Isaac's Apocalypse. The production company attributes the upsetting image to a desire to show how evil Isaac's character is.



“In our enthusiasm to show the villainy of the character Apocalypse we didn’t immediately recognize the upsetting connotation of this image in print form,” Fox said in a statement. “Once we realized how insensitive it was, we quickly took steps to remove those materials. We apologize for our actions and would never condone violence against women.”



What's unclear is whether or not Fox will remove the billboard or if the removal of the billboard is still relevant now that X-Men has been released for a week. We've reached out to Fox for comment.