Jennifer Lawrence may be too big of a star to play Mystique much longer. The Oscar winner sat down with EW and told the magazine that X-Men: Apocalypse may be her last film with the franchise.
Or maybe not. It depends on what everyone else is doing.
The crux is that she, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, and ex-beau Nicholas Hoult all had three picture deals that expired with this film. And their return is contingent on everyone else making their way back. So you can see why this might be an issue.
“Fassbender and McAvoy and I were all talking,” she tells EW. “Like, ‘Will you come back?’ ‘I dunno.’ ‘I’ll come back, if you come back.’ Fox should be terrified because the deal we made was like if one of us doesn’t come back, none of us are.”
This might not be such an issue, but she’s not a huge fan of the full-body Mystique makeup.
“You go in and you realize you’re rock bottom and like this sucks and it could not suck more,” she tells EW.
But don’t rule out a return just yet.
“I would love to come back,” Lawrence tells EW. “I love the fans and I love the character. But then you realize how important your year is, like how important three months out of your year is. I don’t know. I shouldn’t be that honest.”
We’re not sure the X-Men can survive another reboot. Looks like it all rests on Jennifer Lawrence’s highly paid, sometimes blue-painted shoulders.
