Khal Drogo Has An Important Message For Daenerys' Dragon

Who knew that Khal Drogo and Daenerys' arranged marriage back in season 1 of Game of Thrones would wind up in a series the best Instagram posts, ever?
Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo, may be gone from Game of Thrones, but that doesn't mean that he still doesn't have a few words for Drogon the dragon and his Khaleesi, played by Emilia Clarke.
First, the actor wrote a post just for his Khaleesi (it seems that Drogo's true love pines on and on). He expressed his pride in her badassery, writing "I love watching the moon of my life Fuck shit up. @emilia_clarke Couldn't have done it better baby so proud."
In a second Instagram post, Momoa got back into character and penned a short but sweet a letter to one of Daenerys' dragon kids whom he never got to meet.
He wrote, "Dear DROGON Wish we would have met. I think we have a lot in common. Unfortunately your mother killed me with a pillow. It's hard to explain. But nevertheless I still love her even though she hangs out with lesser men than me. Watch her back trust no one and Kill'm All For me. Yours truly. KHAL muthafuckin DROGO."
Who knew Khal Drogo had such a (sorta) sweet spot? Minus the subtle shade throwing to all the other men in Khaleesi's life. He does have a reputation to uphold.
