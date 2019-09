Khal Drogo Has An Important Message For Daenerys' Dragon

Who knew that Khal Drogo and Daenerys' arranged marriage back in season 1 of Game of Thrones would wind up in a series the best Instagram posts, ever?Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo, may be gone from Game of Thrones, but that doesn't mean that he still doesn't have a few words for Drogon the dragon and his Khaleesi, played by Emilia Clarke.First, the actor wrote a post just for his Khaleesi (it seems that Drogo's true love pines on and on ). He expressed his pride in her badassery, writing "I love watching the moon of my life Fuck shit up. @emilia_clarke Couldn't have done it better baby so proud."