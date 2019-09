Blac Chyna Now Has Aqua, Mermaid Hair

While everyone else is picking up the bleach and going platinum-blond , soon-to-be-mommy and wife Blac Chyna is saying hello to aquamarine locks.In a video posted on Snapchat and Instagram, she showed off her new mermaid waves, captioning the photo: "Aqua Berry." Fret not, the newly pregnant Chyna didn't actually dye her hair (a no-no for those with a bun in the oven) — the new 'do is the result of a brightly colored weave. She credits Kendra's Boutique and hairstylist Kellon Deryck for her new look.Deryck is also responsible for Amber Rose's sudden hair growth , and he's teamed up with Kendra's Boutique for many of Chyna's past hair changes. Just before she went turquoise, her mane was black, and, before that, a foxy blond-silver. She also dabbled in blue back in September — choosing a vibrant royal hue — and attempted to make neon-green hair "the new wave."Unfortunately, the rest of Hollywood didn't bite (their loss). We're hoping this new shade will be less fleeting.