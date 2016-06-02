Blac Chyna Now Has Aqua, Mermaid Hair

While everyone else is picking up the bleach and going platinum-blond, soon-to-be-mommy and wife Blac Chyna is saying hello to aquamarine locks.
In a video posted on Snapchat and Instagram, she showed off her new mermaid waves, captioning the photo: "Aqua Berry." Fret not, the newly pregnant Chyna didn't actually dye her hair (a no-no for those with a bun in the oven) — the new 'do is the result of a brightly colored weave. She credits Kendra's Boutique and hairstylist Kellon Deryck for her new look.
Deryck is also responsible for Amber Rose's sudden hair growth, and he's teamed up with Kendra's Boutique for many of Chyna's past hair changes. Just before she went turquoise, her mane was black, and, before that, a foxy blond-silver. She also dabbled in blue back in September — choosing a vibrant royal hue — and attempted to make neon-green hair "the new wave."
Unfortunately, the rest of Hollywood didn't bite (their loss). We're hoping this new shade will be less fleeting.
