Will Nick Jonas Be The Next Targaryen?

The Mother of Dragons has spoken — Nick Jonas is welcome to hang out with Khaleesi and her army any time. Jonas recently stopped by an interview between BBC 1's Nick Grimshaw and Emilia Clarke. Grimshaw introduced Jonas as a big fan of the show, though Jonas quickly clarified that he enjoys Clarke's work in many mediums, including Instagram.
"It wasn't like, 'I'm a fan of your show,' actually that was a part of it," he explained as he recounted his first meeting with Clarke at this year's Oscars after party. "I was like, 'I'm also a fan of your Instagram.'"
Clarke was flattered and totally on board with Jonas making a Game of Thrones cameo. She immediately offered to email the showrunners to suggest Jonas visit Westeros. And she knew exactly how to pitch him. "I'll be like, 'Listen, he's open to dying his hair Targaryen blond,'" she joked.
And what kind of excitement would await him should he land a part? Well, Clarke promised him, "You can ride a dragon, honey."
