Will Nick Jonas Be The Next Targaryen?

Clarke was flattered and totally on board with Jonas making a Game of Thrones cameo. She immediately offered to email the showrunners to suggest Jonas visit Westeros. And she knew exactly how to pitch him. "I'll be like, 'Listen, he's open to dying his hair Targaryen blond,'" she joked.



And what kind of excitement would await him should he land a part? Well, Clarke promised him, "You can ride a dragon, honey."