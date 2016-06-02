We recently caught a glimpse of Zendaya's amazing Rio de Janeiro vacation when she posted an Instagram of herself enjoying the view from her stunning Airbnb. Well, it turns out the view wasn't the only incredible thing about her trip. The house itself was another.
The property, which starts at just over $3,000 a night, is the Casa do Luz (House of Light), and is located in Zona Sul, one of Rio's most upscale neighborhoods. The $18 million dollar home gets its name from the structure's many glass walls, which flood the rooms with light. The glass exterior also brings the lush jungle setting indoors.
The infinity pool and deck (where Zendaya snapped that pic) are nestled into the edge of a cliff, offering unobstructed views of both the busy Rio skyline and the open ocean, which is dotted with tropical islands just off the coast. The luxe digs also come with a fully equipped kitchen, air-conditioning, and security guard.
