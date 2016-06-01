Young Hodor Sings Amazing Eulogy

If you thought the Game of Thrones actors were unaffected by the shocking conclusion to “The Door,” in which we learn that Hodor’s name is short for “hold the door” and watch him get murdered by zombies, you would be wrong.
Kristian Nairn, who played Old Hodor, was involved in some heartwarming reminiscences with Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran). And, of course, he’s been spotted in at least one elevator. But Young Hodor was also affected by the fictional tragedy.
Sam Coleman, who played Wylis (Young Hodor), sent off his and Nairn’s character in a fitting eulogy composed and performed on piano and posted to Soundcloud.
“Got bored, made this for a laugh,” Coleman writes.
Poor guy, he’s clearly also broken up about Hodor. The song, while descriptive, is also pretty good.
"But there was one condition / I only had one mission / A simple one, I knew I had to face / When I reached the time and place / Hold the door!" Coleman sings.
We remember those things! From the show! Unclear whether or not Nairn will incorporate a remix of the song into his next DJ set as part of his famed Rave of Thrones tour. Listen for yourself below.
