What Billy Ray Cyrus Thinks Of Miley's Relationship

As of last month, the general public found out that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are definitely, 100% back on. And while we still don't know if they're shopping for wedding venues, we do have a new detail about their rekindled relationship: Cyrus' dad approves.
Billy Ray Cyrus appeared on the Today show, and when he was asked about the couple, he had nothing but nice things to say. He described them as "really happy, together, right now."
He wouldn't speculate if, or how soon, the couple might be buying ring-bearer and flower-girl outfits for their dogs, but Cyrus did offer to help if they should ever find themselves wanting a wedding. "They know if they need a preacher, they found one," said Cyrus. But it sounds like he wouldn't be mad if they had another job for him in this hypothetical union, as he explained in an interview with E! News, "If any of my kids decide they are going to have a wedding of any kind, whatever role they want me to play, I'll be there."
Cyrus did confirm he'll be performing on the CMT Music Awards with Cheap Trick. The show will air on June 8.
