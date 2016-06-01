The perfect present for a '90s nostalgia-lover can be tough. Do you opt for a questionable Wonder Ball on eBay? Or maybe offer up a Tamagotchi while Spice World plays in the background?
Brush all those ideas aside, because the perfect gift has finally surfaced — a commissioned portrait by the artist behind the iconic Sweet Valley High covers. As the Huffington Post reports, James L. Mathewuse, who created the circular cover illustrations, offers commissioned portraits through his website, starting at $200. It's a small price to pay to have you or your friend captured in the soft-focused glory of Francine Pascal's Sweet Valley characters.
Mathewuse's site features a roundup of his covers (which also include some Nancy Drew and Hardy Boys novels), with titles and captions that should provide endless inspiration for the kind of snap shot you'd want the artist to immortalize. Forbidden Love offers a lot of posing possibilities. Then again, your take on Two-Boy Weekend would look good above the mantel.
