Lydia Hearst's Bridal Shoot Is Eclectic & Utterly Gorgeous

Actress and model Lydia Hearst is engaged to marry comedian Chris Hardwick. And while she hasn't divulged many details about her wedding, in anticipation of her big day, Martha Stewart Weddings shot a wedding-dress story centered on the bride-to-be and her love of flowers. For the shoot, the team drew inspiration from Hearst’s Southern California garden, which is full of her favorite buds, including wisteria, roses, and gardenias.
In the resulting feature, which appears in the new issue of the magazine, Hearst models a handful of this season's most stunning wedding dresses, posing in front of Salvation Mountain’s vibrant, painted adobe clay — and the results are stunning. Ahead, we've got an exclusive look at some of the pics. Check it out, then pick up the new issue of Martha Stewart Weddings to see the full spread.
