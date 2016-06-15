Everything We've Been Searching For In 2016

So far, 2016 has been a wild year, and we're not even halfway through. There have been high-profile deaths, tremendous tragedies, and political turmoil. There have also been touching moments, inspiring accomplishments, and pure entertainment galore. With the first day of summer and the midyear mark, June 20, nearly upon us, now seems like a good time to revisit all the ups and downs of the year.
Thanks to our friends at Google, and all their top-secret algorithms that are constantly tracking what we search for, we can identify what pop-culture moments had you transfixed. Some of them might surprise you — or maybe not, since you're the ones who looked 'em up. Either way, consider this your crash course for 2016, part one. Or just a midyear refresher on everything you may have missed.