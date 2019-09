Cats are fantastic and mysterious little creatures.Whether they're plotting for the demise of humanity, silently manipulating us into serving them, or becoming our favorite characters in film , they always manage to mystify and captivate us.In their eyes, they should be celebrated each and every day with catnip and playtime galore. But instead, I urge you to grab the cat nearest to you (hopefully your own) and give it a nice big hug. Why? Because June 4 is National Hug Your Cat Day.On June 4, many cats will be hugged — and probably hate it as much as dogs apparently do . On June 4, your cat may scratch you, because being held isn't really their thing. On June 4, you better go hug a cat anyway.But if you can't, here are the 17 best cat GIFs to fill the kitty-shaped void in your life. And maybe even save you a few claw marks.