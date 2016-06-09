The Best Tony Performances Of The Last 10 Years

If you've noticed your theater-kid friends are even more excitable than usual, it's probably because the Tony Awards are just three days away. It's the one night a year when you can enjoy the biggest Broadway shows without fighting with TicketMaster. Yes, Facebook friend, it is impossible to get Hamilton tickets, but when the Tonys are on, your social media feeds can be filled with Ham excitement, rather than frustration.
Looking back at Tony performances throughout the years, the numbers form a time capsule and a crystal ball. Some unknown actors and actresses brought up onstage just a few years ago have become household names. Their old-school Tony performances are their musical origin stories. By watching vintage performances, you might even discover that your current fav is even more talented than you knew.
So, as you get pumped for this weekend's show, take a moment to watch jazz squares of the past. And remember, some of the brightest stars at this year's Tony Awards might have been inspired watching one of these performances from the anonymity of their apartments.