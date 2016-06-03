Of course, Dr. Ghaferi emphasizes that a mental-health issue shouldn't necessarily keep anyone from getting the surgery. Instead, he says the priority would be identifying those who could benefit from the kind of follow-up that Hawkins describes — and making sure they get it long-term. Already patients are required to have a support person with them and they have the option to attend support groups. Beyond that, though, Dr. Ghaferi says it's tough to know what a better system would actually look like — and even tougher to make it mandatory.



Still, it's clear that we need to be doing a better job of accounting for patients' emotional and mental states at every stage of weight-loss surgery. "For patients that have diabetes, for example, and are having bariatric surgery, we focus on how that might affect surgery and the patient's health and recovery," says Dr. Dawes. "We feel like the same amount of time and energy needs to be spent on mental-health conditions."