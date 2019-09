However, thanks to a vast array of societal conditioning , far too many of us have assumed that we need to lose weight in order to be worthwhile people, for far too long. And gyms have been only too happy to present themselves as the solution to our supposed lack of self-esteem while simultaneously encouraging us to continue buying into the idea that our physical appearance is what ultimately defines us. We go because they tell us to, and when we don't meet the unrealistic goals they set for us, we blame ourselves — and they still get our money . Honestly, it's a pretty sweet setup.But whether or not you want to lose weight, there's no denying the importance of staying physically active, even if you haven't found a specific kind of activity that speaks to you. It's no wonder so many of us have such a complicated relationship with gyms (and fitness in general). And that's where Blink's new Every Body Happy campaign comes in. By emphasizing the way exercise makes you feel over the way it might — one day, with dedication and lots of effort — make you look, Blink is tapping into the benefits of working out that are both more approachable and immediate."Fitness can make you feel confident, joyful, energetic... There are so many things that are derived from fitness,"Roggemann says, "but the industry always puts this physical image out into the media."