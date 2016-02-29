The campaign, officially launching today, includes the video above, along with illustrations and various slogans (e.g. "Every ass is a badass") designed to introduce a more inclusive image. For instance, the video showcases Blink members, employees, and actors of all kinds of diverse body sizes, shapes, ethnic backgrounds, and ages."Fit looks different on everyone," Roggemann says, "and feeling good because of exercise can be achieved by anyone... It doesn’t have to be about these polarizing, glossy images of what fitness has to be."



And that's what's really so important about the campaign — it's the beginning of a vital shift in thinking from one standardized ideal to finding and pursuing your individual goals. It doesn't matter if that goal is weight-loss, a mood boost, or just hitting your Fitbit's step count — as long as it's healthy and yours, it's great. As Roggemann says, "What we’re putting out there has attitude and positivity and it's inclusive and aspirational... That is something that doesn’t exist in the gym industry or fitness advertising at all."



It's amazing what you can accomplish when you actually feel welcome.

