Dear Kelsey,I'm a closeted bisexual, living in an amazingly homophobic African country. I’m going to be in London during Pride and I wanted to go to the parade and express myself, for once. The only problem is I have absolutely no one to go with. Zilch. Nada. Should I go alone? Would that be weird? Would I still have fun?Sincerely,Alone & ScaredDear Alone & Scared,It would be easy for me to just say, “You have nothing to be scared of! And you won’t be alone! Go!” Because, when I think of Pride, I think of something so joyous and so actively inclusive that anyone attending can’t help but have a great time.But, of course, that’s coming from me: a straight, cis, white female from New York. If I want to see a rainbow flag, I just have to lean out my window. I have never experienced the particular prejudice you deal with. Though I feel an overwhelming anger on your behalf when I think of what it must be like to navigate your life in such a culture, I would never presume that I could step into your shoes.Still, my advice remains the same: Yes, you should go to Pride. Alone or in a group, you should go. And, I got some backup from someone who knows better than I what it means to be a first-timer at this event. My old pal Nick Adams is now an award-winning performer and activist whom you may know from his roles in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Wicked, or Go-Go Boy Interrupted. (You may also know him as the dreamiest dude on the AIDS Walk poster.) Adam has even been featured in the Pride parade — but years ago, he was a newbie like you.“My first pride experience was the summer before I went away to college. It was the first time I was truly on my own and able to explore myself,” says Adams. “I was incredibly excited but also nervous to surrender my insecurities about being gay. What I took away the most was feeling the energy of an incredibly inclusive community. It opened my eyes to a world that I had been curious about for so many years.”Adams did have some gay, out friends to go with, and he adds that it always helps to go with a group, if only to ease any anxiety. “But remember, it's a celebration,” he says. “There are no requirements. Come as you are and make new friends. Have an open mind. Be safe. It's all about having fun.”