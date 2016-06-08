Story from Makeup

The Raddest New Lip-Color Formulas To Try Now

Erika Stalder
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
In 1976, Benefit flipped the script on lipstick aficionados with the launch of its groundbreaking liquid stain Benetint. (It came in a bottle! With a brush!) More recently, YSL introduced Vernis à Lèvres Glossy Stain, which unexpectedly combined the texture of a gloss with the color and wear of a stain. With each of these releases, it was like the makeup gods pulled a logic-defying magic trick that made the art of looking good shockingly simple.
Well, brace yourself for impact, friends, because a slew of new lip products is defying the category altogether. Take the trusty lip stain: New-school versions are made in powder form. Another version delivers a rosy stain...after being peeled off. Classic lip gloss is also getting a reboot, thanks to glazes, which lend color and a mellow shine sans stickiness.

Meanwhile, last year’s liquid-matte lipsticks are so, well, 2015. The new kids on the block offer innovative formulas with impressive lip-plumping technology. In short, it’s a brave new world for lipstick. Ahead, find a few surprising formulas that are changing the game, one swipe, stain, or sprinkle at a time.

More from Makeup