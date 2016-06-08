The Raddest New Lip-Color Formulas To Try Now

In 1976, Benefit flipped the script on lipstick aficionados with the launch of its groundbreaking liquid stain Benetint. (It came in a bottle! With a brush!) More recently, YSL introduced Vernis à Lèvres Glossy Stain, which unexpectedly combined the texture of a gloss with the color and wear of a stain. With each of these releases, it was like the makeup gods pulled a logic-defying magic trick that made the art of looking good shockingly simple.
Well, brace yourself for impact, friends, because a slew of new lip products is defying the category altogether. Take the trusty lip stain: New-school versions are made in powder form. Another version delivers a rosy stain...after being peeled off. Classic lip gloss is also getting a reboot, thanks to glazes, which lend color and a mellow shine sans stickiness.
Meanwhile, last year’s liquid-matte lipsticks are so, well, 2015. The new kids on the block offer innovative formulas with impressive lip-plumping technology. In short, it’s a brave new world for lipstick. Ahead, find a few surprising formulas that are changing the game, one swipe, stain, or sprinkle at a time.
