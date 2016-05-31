Story from Pop Culture

Penélope Cruz Or Anne Hathaway? The Internet Is Confused

Molly Horan
The next big arguement you have with your relatives might not be about politics. It could be a showdown between which actress your Aunt Sarah sees in this painting, and which you swear you see.
The man behind the argument that will soon tear apart friendships apart — ones that were just healing after the dress — is Airbnb patron (and New York Times columnist) Frank Bruni. Bruni posted a photo of a painting he encountered while staying in an Airbnb in Rome. He captioned the photo, "Working in Rome for a few days. Tom and I did the Airbnb thing. Our odd apartment has this huge painting. He says Penelope Cruz. I say Anne Hathaway. Before I ask the owners and report back, YOU vote. Who is painted here?"
So, is the painter a big fan of The Devil Wears Prada or Volver? Or is there an Italian woman out there who's simply a doppelganger of both of the stars? In the end, this could just all be a setup for a sequel to The Lizzie McGuire Movie.
