Penélope Cruz Or Anne Hathaway? The Internet Is Confused

The next big arguement you have with your relatives might not be about politics. It could be a showdown between which actress your Aunt Sarah sees in this painting, and which you swear you see.
The man behind the argument that will soon tear apart friendships apart — ones that were just healing after the dress — is Airbnb patron (and New York Times columnist) Frank Bruni. Bruni posted a photo of a painting he encountered while staying in an Airbnb in Rome. He captioned the photo, "Working in Rome for a few days. Tom and I did the Airbnb thing. Our odd apartment has this huge painting. He says Penelope Cruz. I say Anne Hathaway. Before I ask the owners and report back, YOU vote. Who is painted here?"
So, is the painter a big fan of The Devil Wears Prada or Volver? Or is there an Italian woman out there who's simply a doppelganger of both of the stars? In the end, this could just all be a setup for a sequel to The Lizzie McGuire Movie.
Advertisement