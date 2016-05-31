The One Question No One's Asking About Niall Horan's Abusive Fans

Horan casually mentions that these garbage people are blowing up his phone in a group chat. But why is this information greeted as a basic fact of the scenario? Celebrities don't just have their phone numbers distributed like Halloween candy. How can he just drop this information without shouting, hands clenched into air fists, "Who gave out my phone number?" This simply does not happen. He's evoking a pity party about how they're laughing at him as he tweets, but Niall, why are you tweeting and not calling your cell phone provider to change your number, dude?