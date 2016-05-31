Tupac Is The Unofficial Soundtrack To Daenerys Targaryen & Khal Moro's Night Shoots

But did the three eyed Raven see THIS?!! #tbt Conquering night shoots one 2pac Classic at a time.. 💪🏻 #ifwehaddothrakiinthe90syouknowitwouldvemadeitswaytobiggy #dontbefooledbythebluehairnetdiskhalessimeanbusiness... 👊

A video posted by @emilia_clarke on May 30, 2016 at 7:43am PDT