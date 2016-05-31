Tupac Is The Unofficial Soundtrack To Daenerys Targaryen & Khal Moro's Night Shoots

Have you ever wondered what goes on backstage and behind the scenes of Game of Thrones? Well, we're finally getting a peek.
It's already known that the cast of the show is basically #castgoals, but it's especially true after seeing this video of Emilia Clarke kicking off an impromptu Tupac rap session.
On-screen Clarke, as Daenerys Targaryen, might have burnt her co-star, Joe Naufahu, as Khal Moro, alive (oops). But offscreen, the only thing she spits fire on is the mic.
Clarke shared a #tbt video of the two rapping along to Tupac's 1996 song "All About U." In it, she tries to let Naufahu rap a verse, telling the camera that he knows all the words. He can't really make it through the song cause he's laughing, but it's great to watch. Who knew the Mother of Dragons liked to get down to Tupac? She also warned everyone to still take her seriously, even with her bright-blue hairnet.
She even throws a Game of Thrones reference in her caption for the video. "But did the three eyed Raven see THIS?!! #tbt Conquering night shoots one 2pac Classic at a time.. 💪🏻#ifwehaddothrakiinthe90syouknowitwouldvemadeitswaytobiggy #dontbefooledbythebluehairnetdiskhalessimeanbusiness..."
