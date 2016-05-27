Good news: Not only are these Game of Thrones cast mates friends off screen, they also make plans to party together during live radio interviews. Talk about friendship goals.
While a guest on BBC Radio 1, Kit Harington took a phone call from one of his "biggest fans," co-star Maisie Williams. The 19-year-old actress told Harington, and all the listeners, that she had just been to the gym and was eager to call in and chat with him, as she wasn't able to see the actor's play due to an ear infection.
Harington is currently starring in Doctor Faustus on London's West End, and Williams is long overdue to attend the show. The two proceeded to make plans to hang out, all while live on the air. "I love this, I'm just having a chat with Maisie," Harington joked. "This is just saving me all the texts I would have to do."
The interaction was amazing for a few reasons. First of all, Harington was wearing the most adorable pair of glasses. But secondly, he called her "Mais" and their other on-screen sibling and offscreen pal, Sophie Turner, "Soph." Thirdly, it sounds like they all have partied together before. Which is just, goals on goals on goals.
In the end, Williams confirmed that she and Turner would "go out and party after" seeing Harington's show.
"Brilliant," Harington said. "I'll sort tickets."
Um, can we come?
Watch the interview, below.
