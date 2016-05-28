Story from Pop Culture

This 3-Year-Old's Beyoncé-Inspired Party Is #BirthdayGoals

Erin Donnelly

Okay, we give up. There is no point brainstorming for badass party ideas, because this 3 year old has gone ahead and trumped us all. Take a bow, Raegan.

Not one to settle for juice boxes and a round of pin the tail on the donkey, the toddler rang in the big 3 with a Beyoncé-themed soiree. The official name was "Slay with Rae." The dress code was -style black tank tops and shorts or a tutu with a "Queen" T-shirt for the babies. The vibe was fierce.

Drunk on lemonade (or so we imagine), "Raeyoncé" and her crew posed for photos and got dolled up thanks to mani/pedis from a mobile spa. Is there any doubt that these girls run the world?

#raeYonce photo by @bphotography713

A photo posted by Mo City King (@kingkeraun) on

Advertisement

More from Pop Culture