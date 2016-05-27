North West is officially doing your favorite Snapchat filter better than you: This week, the Kardashian-West tot mastered the app's puppy filter.
West's ascencion to Snapchat's throne is well documented. In April, she rocked the glitter makeup filter and was thoroughly tickled by her ultra-pink lips. Later that month, she faceswapped with her bestie, Ryan.
On Thursday, she found the dog filter on mom Kim K's Snapchat and she woof-ed with pride. Kim also let her daughter play with the cat filter. Later, they swapped faces and the 2-year-old giggled as she rocked her mom's signature contour.
North is just as adorable as you would expect. But now, the larger question looms: Is the littlest West (baby Saint) watching the Snapchat throne, too?
